There are a couple of massive expiries to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

And they are all for EUR/USD with the more notable ones being at 1.0200 and 1.0250 currently. There's an even larger one at 1.0300 but it might not feature much into play given the dollar strength since last week.

With the greenback in control, it is putting downside pressure on EUR/USD and that will put some emphasis on the highlighted expiries above. The one at 1.0200 will be interesting to see if it can stall the downside move, with larger ones also seen thereabouts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But looking at the charts, there is little to no support towards parity for EUR/USD currently. So, there's that argument to be made in chasing further downside momentum for the pair. There is that to keep in mind as such.

