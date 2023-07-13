There is just one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

And even so, it isn't of too much impact I would say as it pertains to AUD/USD at the 0.6800 mark. The level doesn't hold any technical significance so there isn't much of a pull factor especially now since price action is dictating that the dollar is set for a further decline in the sessions ahead.

The greenback is seeing breaks across multiple charts and that is the more important development when viewing price action for dollar pairs right now.

