Sentiment is everything on days like these, so expiries don't come too much into play. In any case, there aren't any significant expiries on the board for today so the technicals and the overall market mood will continue to dictate proceedings.

Once again, just be wary of the lack of meaningful expiries for USD/JPY in and around the 135.00 level. That once again creates "air pockets" for the pair on either side of the key figure.

