Just a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

Both are for EUR/USD but they aren't really attached to any specific technical level, so I wouldn't attach too much significance to the expiries to be honest. In any case, price action should remain more cautious before we get to the US CPI data release and that is still the key risk event on the day.

Besides that, there isn't anything else to note on the board. For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.