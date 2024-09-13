There is arguably just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for AUD/USD at the 0.6740 level. It isn't one that holds much technical significance though, so there might not be much in it. But if anything else, the expiries could keep price action locked in a little before rolling off later in the day. However, broader flows in the dollar are more crucial in driving price action for all dollar pairs now I would say.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.