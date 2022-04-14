There isn't anything too notable on the board for today, though there are decent-sized expiries for USD/CAD around 1.2550-60. That said, I don't see that as being too much of a draw though the 200-hour moving average does sit at 1.2561 and is limiting gains for the time being.

With the lack of interest ahead of the Easter break, the focus continues to keep on risk sentiment as dictated by the 'peak inflation' narrative that has been playing out this week. There's still some push and pull when it comes to that so dollar sentiment is also caught between that, with the greenback keeping slightly lower for now.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.