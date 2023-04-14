EUR/USD

- 1.0890-00 (€2.2bn)

- 1.0950 (€1.1bn)

- 1.1000 (€2.0bn)

- 1.1050 (€721m)

- 1.1100 (€626m)

USD/JPY

- 130.00 ($1.2bn)

- 132.00 ($1.0bn)

- 133.00 ($761m)

- 134.00 ($602m)

USD/CAD

- 1.3440-45 ($1.7bn)

NZD/USD

- 0.6400 (NZ$1.1bn)

There are some big ones layered for EUR/USD but they are quite a distance from the current spot level to be of much impact/significance. The ones at 1.1000 may be a factor if dollar sentiment somehow does recover strongly, though we are unlikely to see such a major turn barring a headline surprise or until we get to the US retail sales data.

Then, there is a modest one for USD/JPY at 132.00 which could provide a bit of a floor to price action before rolling off.

However, given prevailing market conditions, the expiries today aren't looking all too important. Instead, I would argue to keep an eye out on the technicals as outlined here.