There are a couple of expiries to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

They are for EUR/USD at the 1.0925 and 1.1035 levels. They former lies near the 200-hour moving average, so there is some technical significance there. However, price action today is largely going to be dictated by the reaction to the US CPI report. As such, EUR/USD might be more paralysed until we get to that.

As for upside levels, the 1.1000 mark is a key one to watch and the expiries at 1.1035 could limit any spike higher later in the day. That before rolling off and also depending on the extent of how soft the inflation numbers are, that is if it were to be the case.

