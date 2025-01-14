There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0200 level once again. After the story on Trump's team exploring a possible option to only gradually increase tariffs, we're seeing the dollar feel hampered coming into trading today. As such, the expiries above will act as a likely floor to price action for the session ahead. That is if dollar bids start to return back into the picture.

The key headline risk to watch out for though is for any potential denials by Trump again, similar to what he did here last week.

But personally, I don't see the Bloomberg story overnight to be any different to the Washington Post story last week. It's still a case of sources saying Trump aides are perhaps looking to alternatives to tone down the tariffs approach.

