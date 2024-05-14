There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD at the 1.0750 and 1.0800 levels. The latter will be of more interest as it acts alongside offers at the figure level and the 200-day moving average at 1.0790 in limiting topside price action on the day. That is until we get to the US PPI data of course.

Then, there is one for USD/CHF at the 0.9100 level. That could help to also cap any potential upside move in the pair until we get to US trading later.

And lastly, there is one for AUD/USD at 0.6590 and that should help to contain any outsized drop in European trading at least. That considering the key hourly moving averages are also seen at 0.6593-96 currently.

