There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold. But dollar domination is the name of the game now, so just be wary that the expiries aren't going to matter all too much.

The one highlighted is for EUR/USD at the 1.0550 level. However, it isn't one that holds any technical significance now that the pair has broken below the April low of 1.0601. The 1.0500 mark is next on the cards with the October 2023 lows beckoning below that closer to 1.0450.

The monthly chart for the pair highlights how we've been in a range between roughly 1.0500 to 1.1200 since the start of 2023. So, there is some key technical focus towards the downside support there and that's the more important level to pay attention to with the dollar continuing to push upwards.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.