The first one is for EUR/USD at the 1.0950 level. That sits near the 100-hour moving average at 1.0949 currently with the bigger picture focus being on the pair's 100-day moving average at 1.0935. Keeping below both is underscoring a more downside bias, so the expiries here adds an extra layer to that for the session ahead at least.

Then, there is a relatively large one for USD/JPY at the 149.00 level. If anything else, that could put a floor on price action at least until the expiries roll off later in the day. That especially with it being a partial US holiday to start the new week, providing little incentive for markets to go running.

