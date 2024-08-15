There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at the 1.1000 mark. That continues from yesterday and there will be large expiries at the figure level in play again tomorrow. As such, the expiries could offer a bit of a pull factor in keeping price action from breaking out too meaningfully in the sessions ahead. That provided the dollar manages to stave off any broader weakness as a whole, with risk optimism not getting too carried away for now.

Then, there is one for USD/JPY at the 147.50 level. It isn't one that marks any technical significance, but it could just offer a bit of a ceiling to price action before US trading.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.