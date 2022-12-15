There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 1.0700, which doesn't really hold much technical significance. That might offer a bit of a cap on price action before rolling off later today with dollar sentiment and the ECB being the two key drivers at play at the moment.

Just be wary though that there are some large expiries seen for EUR/USD and USD/JPY tomorrow, so that might factor into the equation depending on how the post-FOMC digestions continue to unfold today.

