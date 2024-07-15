There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD, centered closely in and around the 1.0900 mark. The ones at the figure level are quite huge in size, so they could act as a magnet on price action for the session ahead. That at least until we get to US trading.

Then, there is one for USD/JPY at the 158.00 level. It could act as a bit of a pull but the pair remains very much in the crossfire between dip buyers and the Japan MOF at the moment. So, that is still the more important driver of price action for now.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.