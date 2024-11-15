There is just one to really take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the pivotal 1.0500 level. As mentioned here, that is a major technical mark for the pair and the expiries today highlights the added interest towards that. If anything, they add another layer that sellers will have to chew through. As such, it should at least provide a floor for price action at least for the session ahead.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.