There are some large ones on the board for today but may not feature into play given the current spot price levels.

The one for EUR/USD is seen at the 1.1000 mark but as the dollar holds firmer, it's not likely to factor into price action in the session ahead. There are also some large ones on the board for the pair in the days ahead, so we'll see if those will come into play.

Then, there is one for AUD/USD at the 0.6675 and 0.6775 levels. Recent price action for the pair is more of a consolidation around 0.6700 to 0.6750, so it might take a bit to break the mold in the session ahead. To the downside, there is additional support from the 100-day moving average at 0.6693 so that could limit any drop. And with the dollar keeping steadier, topside potential remains capped for now.

So, that's the state of play with regards to the larger expiries for the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.