There are a couple to take note of on the board, as highlighted in bold.

And they are both for EUR/USD at the 1.0960 and 1.1000 levels. The latter is the bigger one and arguably of more interest, given similar expiries in the past few days as well. Following the reaction to the US retail sales data yesterday, the expiries at 1.1000 could offer some pull but at the same time help to limit any upside price action before rolling off later in the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.