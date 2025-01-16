There aren't any major expiries to take note of on the day. As such, trading sentiment will continue to rely on the same factors from yesterday with a keen focus towards US data once again. Coming up later today, we will have the retail sales data and weekly jobless claims to work with.

That will help to set the tone for the remainder of the week, following the US CPI report yesterday here.

The inflation numbers did pin the dollar down but overall, the greenback was mostly lower against the yen only. And that owes to a retreat in Treasury yields for the most part. Besides that, the dollar is keeping somewhat steadier against the rest of the major currencies bloc as we come into today.

