There is one to really take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

It is for EUR/USD and seen at the 1.0900 level once again. That is likely to help contain price action and limit any overextensions beyond the figure level, at least until we get to the US retail sales data.

Besides that, there are some light ones for USD/JPY just above 159.00 so that could limit any upside. But I wouldn't pin the expiries as ones to be a pulling factor. There's also some light ones for AUD/JPY at 106.25 (A$600m) and 107.90 (A$600m), sandwiching the pair which is at 106.98 currently. But again, not likely to feature into play on the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.