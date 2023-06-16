There are a couple of big ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The main ones in particular are for EUR/USD with the larger of the two sitting at 1.0900. That might keep price action more anchored and if anything else, should at least provide a decent attraction for price to hold around the 1.0900 level or higher before rolling off later today.

Meanwhile, the one for 1.1000 could come into play should we see the dollar weaken further as it will act alongside offers and a key psychological resistance layer for the pair.

As for the larger one in USD/CHF at 0.8900, it doesn't really come with much technical significance and stronger support is only seen closer to the May low of 0.8820. As such, the expiry above should not be too impactful.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.