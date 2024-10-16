There aren't any major expiries to take note of on the day. As such, trading sentiment might be a bit more muted in the session ahead. The dollar is keeping steadier across the board, so that continues to be the running theme since two weeks ago. There's no significant extension of that this week but there's no reversal signs either as of yet.

In terms of expiries, there is a large one for EUR/USD at the 1.0950 level but given the price action we're seeing, it isn't likely to feature into play. But just in case it does, do take note of it as that could limit any upside pullback in the session ahead at least.

That being said, the 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 1.0918 and 1.0947 respectively as well as the 100-day moving average at 1.0936 are more pertinent levels to watch out for in case buyers do try and make a play.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.