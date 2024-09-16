There aren't really any to take note of on the day. As such, trading sentiment will rely more on the positioning flows in the run up to the FOMC meeting later in the week. The dollar is under pressure now with yields pinned lower and that will continue to be the key drivers in play over the coming sessions.

That said, if the greenback does slide further in European morning trade, it could draw in some expiries for EUR/USD and GBP/USD and 1.1145 and 1.3200 respectively. Those might help to keep a lid on price action before rolling off later in the day at least, provided we do get some added dollar weakness that is.

But again, that will likely be accompanied with a fall in USD/JPY below 140.00. And that for me, is a bigger influence of price action than the expiries above when viewing dollar sentiment currently.

