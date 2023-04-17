EUR/USD

- 1.0920 (€528m)

- 1.0935 (€931m)

- 1.0950-55 (€637m)

- 1.1050 (€2.0bn)

USD/JPY

- 132.50 ($1.0bn)

- 133.00-11 ($1.1bn)

AUD/USD

- 0.6700 (A$2.3bn)

There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD which sits at 1.1050, and that could limit any upside action after last week's attempted break at 1.1000 failed to materialise on the weekly chart. For now, price action is calmer but this might be something to watch just in case we see the range stretch out later in European trading.

Meanwhile, there is also a large one for AUD/USD at 0.6700 and that sits in between both the 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 0.6709 and 0.6696 respectively at the moment. That might prove to be a bit of a sticky point for price action before rolling off. Last week's rejection of the 100-day moving average near 0.6800 is the main technical development though.

