There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0525 level. It coincides with the 200-hour moving average currently, also seen at 1.0525. And that has been a key near-term level in terms of limiting price movement since last week. As such, it could act alongside the expiries in keeping a lid on things in the session ahead at least.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.