There are quite a few to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD, layered between 1.0275 through to the 1.0300 level. That is likely to help lock price action in between that range with a limitation closer to the figure level once again before rolling off later.

Then, there is one for USD/JPY at the 155.00 level which could act as a floor for price action before we get to US trading later in the day. BOJ rate hike bets are the name of the game still for the time being for the yen side of the equation.

And lastly, there is one for USD/CAD a the 1.4400 level. It might offer some pull to keep price action more tightly bound at least until we get to the North American session later on.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.