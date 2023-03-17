There are a few to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones being for EUR/USD layered from 1.0660 through to 1.0710 but in particular, the ones closer to 1.0700 which are significantly large in size. That may very well put a lid on gains in the session ahead, before rolling off with the pair continuing to look upbeat on a bounce off its 100-day moving average yesterday.

A softer dollar and better risk mood is also helping with that, at least for now, but just be wary of the levels highlighted.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY near 133.00 which could act as a bit of a stopper to the downside move in the session ahead. However, I would say its influence on price action is not too remarkable as the bond market is still the number one factor in driving the pair's movement.

Lastly, there is the one for AUD/USD at 0.6650 which may offer some support before rolling off alongside the key hourly moving averages, seen at 0.6635-58 at the moment; that is should there be a turnaround in market sentiment later today.

