There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first one is for EUR/USD at the 1.1125 level. It rests at the 38.2/61.8 Fib retracement level of the swing lower since August, so there's that. But if anything else, the expiries could just keep price action stickier until we get to US trading later. There won't be much to work with in the European trading session anyway.

Then, there is one for USD/JPY at the 140.85 level. However, the pair is seeing much more volatility than other dollar pairs at the moment. So, I wouldn't ascribe the expiries to being too significant. Dollar positioning and the bond market are still the more important drivers going into the Fed tomorrow.

