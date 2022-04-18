It is Easter Monday so there isn't much interest in the market for any action today, as evident by the lack of meaningful expiries rolling off on the day. We'll only really get back into the thick of things tomorrow.

But one thing to note is that there is still a lack of significant expiries for USD/JPY above 125.00 through to 130.00 at this stage. That may offer some additional license to roam for the pair as it threatens a further upside leg.

