The first being ones for EUR/USD at 1.0850 and 1.0900. Those are likely to keep price action more contained on the session, before rolling off later today. This comes as the downside momentum continues to hold, with the 100-day moving average at 1.0930 still helping to keep sellers interested.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at 145.00 which could come in as a bit of a supportive layer and/or perhaps anchor for price action. The issue today is that we are seeing a notable drop in bond yields and so there is some attraction towards the figure level at the moment. Buyers will look to defend that to keep the upside run going, so the expiries may play a role in helping with that. But I would warn that bond market sentiment matters much, much more in this instance.

