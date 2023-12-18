There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at 1.0910, which could just keep price action more sticky before the expiries roll off. From a technical perspective, the level doesn't hold any significance as key resistance is still seen closer to 1.1000 being the main draw for now.

Then, there is the one for AUD/USD at 0.6740, which also doesn't offer any technical significance for the pair. As such, the expiries could just serve as a speed bump for the pair as buyers continue to push price to the highest levels since July for the time being.

