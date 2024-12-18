There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold. However, watch out for the very, very much larger expiries on Friday!

The one for today is for EUR/USD at the 1.0500 level once again. And that is likely to help keep price action more muted closer to the figure level before we get to the Fed decision later in the day.

But looking out to the rest of the week, just be wary that we do have some extremely large expiries on the board for Friday. In particular, they will be for EUR/USD and EUR/GBP.

This is the final real trading week of the year so it is understandable to see all the strikes fall into place on the final day of the week. There are some monstrous ones for EUR/USD layered from 1.0400 through to 1.0550. So, depending on what we get from the post-Fed reaction, that will tie in to how we will read into the expiries in the day(s) ahead.

The same goes for EUR/GBP with large ones at 0.8200 and 0.8300 with the pair looking to secure a monthly close below 0.8300 for the first time since June 2016.

