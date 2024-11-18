There are just a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

They are for EUR/USD at the 1.0500 and 1.0520 levels. Similar to last week, the former will be the more important one to watch as it sits alongside a key technical support region for the pair. That will once again be a key downside level to watch out for throughout this week. If buyers can hold above that, they could yet stand a decent shot at reversing the near-term bias in the sessions ahead. The 100-hour moving average is now seen at 1.0575.

