There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0850 level. It isn't one that ties too much with any key technical levels but the expiries could help to just keep a lid on price action for the session ahead. That considering there is little else to work with for the time being. But stronger resistance is seen closer to the 200-day moving average at 1.0871 and then the 100-hour moving average at 1.0880 currently.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.