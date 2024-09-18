It's all about the Fed today, and there isn't anything too significant on the option expiries board to really influence price action in the meantime.

There is a decent sized one for USD/JPY at 141.00 but we might not really revisit that level until we get to the FOMC meeting later. The pair is down 0.7% to 141.43 but yields are holding up, so selling pressures might ease up a little later in European trading.

Besides that, there's not much else to really comment on the expiries for today. Market players are all eyeing the Fed decision later and that's arguably the most important driver for trading sentiment, not just for today but for the remainder of the week as well.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.