EUR/USD

- 1.0850 (€912m)

- 1.0900-15 (€623m)

- 1.0930-40 (€956m)

- 1.1000 (€705m)

- 1.1015-30 (€943m)

- 1.1049-50 (€1.5bn)

USD/JPY

- 132.90-00 ($522m)

- 133.35-45 ($929m)

- 135.00-10 ($616m)

GBP/USD

- 1.2450 (£803m)

USD/CAD

- 1.3300 ($565m)

- 1.3445-55 ($1.0bn)

NZD/USD

- 0.6230-35 (NZ$805m)

There are quite a few decent-sized ones on the board but none of which should be too significant. The one for EUR/USD near 1.1050 is a bit of a distance away, with the 100-hour moving average at 1.0990 and 1.1000 mark likely to factor more into play before we even get there.

Meanwhile, for USD/CAD the 200-day moving average at 1.3404 is a more important technical level to watch in order to see if sellers have the appetite to keep the downside pressure from last week going.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.