There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for AUD/USD at the 0.6675 level. It isn't one that is technically significant but it could anchor gains for a bit before rolling off later in the day. The pair is in a breakout mood amid a more sluggish dollar as well, so that's a key driver to consider.

Besides that, there is a notable one for USD/JPY at 146.00. However, the pair is in a rather volatile mood so I won't expect the expiries to matter all too much to trading sentiment in the session ahead.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.