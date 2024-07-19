There aren't any major expiries to take note of on the day. As such, trading sentiment will rely on the same key drivers from the day before mostly. The dollar saw recovery flows yesterday with yields pushing higher, so that will remain in contention in the session ahead.

Besides that, the overall risk mood is also one to watch. US futures may be holding steadier so far today but the real battle will only begin when we get to US trading later; as seen yesterday.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.