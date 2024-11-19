There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0600 level. It isn't one that holds much technical significance and with the dollar retracing back some of its moves from last week, the expiries may not offer too much pull on such a day. The pair is now trapped within a technical box in between its 100 and 200-hour moving averages. That is seen between a range of 1.0564 to 1.0635 currently. So, there's room to roam around there.

That being said, the 23.6 Fib retracement level of the swing lower this month is seen at 1.0600 as well. So, that might help to add another layer at least on the daily chart.

