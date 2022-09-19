There isn't anything significant on the board for today, so the technicals will continue to do the talking in the meantime. The same can be said for the most part in the run up to the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, though there will be big ones for EUR/USD to be wary about at parity in the latter stages of the week.

It will be interesting to see how that ties to the Fed policy decision as well as the technical predicament in the aftermath of the key risk event later in the week. But for now, there isn't anything on the board to really influence trading sentiment as the new week gets underway.

