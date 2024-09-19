There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

And they are all for EUR/USD, layered in between 1.1100 through to 1.1150. Traders are still largely digesting the Fed decision from yesterday but the expiries above could play a role in locking price action in and around the range above in the meantime.

Dollar sentiment is still fairly mixed but at the balance, has been softening since Asia trading. EUR/USD is up 0.1% to around 1.1130 now but the low earlier in the day did touch 1.1068 in Asia.

The pair managed a bounce off its 200-hour moving average at the time. And with price action now back above that and its 100-hour moving average, seen at 1.1113, buyers are back in near-term control at least. In the bigger picture, key resistance closer to 1.1200 remains the big upside impediment to watch out for.

