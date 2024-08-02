There isn't anything too significant on the board for today but there are some to be wary about. The first one is for USD/CAD at 1.3900, where the expiries are decent in size. It coincides with key resistance around the 2022 and 2023 highs, so the expiries could help to keep a lid on things at least until we get to US trading.

Then, there is one for EUR/GBP at the 0.8460 level. It's a sizable one for the pair but not at a level which holds any technical significance. As such, the expiries may not factor much into play in the session ahead. But if anything else, it might just be a draw for price action before rolling off.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.