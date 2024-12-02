There aren't any major expiries to take note of on the day. The larger ones for EUR/USD are seen a distance away, especially with a more bullish dollar to start the new week. That owes to Trump's threats towards the BRICS over the weekend here.

US data will steal the spotlight in trading this week, with the non-farm payrolls report on Friday being the main event. As such, the expiries list may not contain too much as we start December trading at least.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.