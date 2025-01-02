Happy new year, everyone! I hope you enjoyed the holiday break and some of you might still are until next week. If so, definitely rest up well and hope the new year will be a good one for all of us. To kick things off, let's start with the good ol' option expiries routine. There will be arguably just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0400 mark. That is likely to help keep a lid on price action to start the new year, with key near-term levels also seen thereabouts. The confluence of the 100 and 200-hour moving averages is seen at 1.0400-05 currently. So, put together that should limit any upside price action during the day.

Besides that, there is a modest one for GBP/USD at the 1.2500 level as well. During the quiet holiday period, the figure level has been defended and so the expiries could help with keeping that line in the sand for the day ahead at least.

But with the new year starting on a Thursday, we might not see a full return of market flows until next week. So, just keep that in mind.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.