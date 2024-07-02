There aren't any major expiries to take note of for today. However, just be wary that there are some big ones layered for EUR/USD especially between 1.0700 to 1.0800 during the week. There will also be ones for Friday as outlined here. That is likely to lock price action in the pair until we get to the US non-farm payrolls.

Besides that, this serves as a reminder as well that Thursday is a market holiday in the US amid the 4th of July celebrations. That explains the lack of option interest there.

