For the 10am New York cut today, Wednesday, October 2, 2024:

USD/JPY

144.00 (USD832m), 139.00 (USD560m)

EUR/USD

1.1025 (EUR2.11b), 1.1125 (EUR1.48b), 1.1100 (EUR1.21b)

AUD/USD

0.6950 (AUD495m), 0.6800 (AUD480m)

USD/CAD

1.3500 (USD487.8m)

NZD/USD

0.6300 (NZD638m), 0.6230 (NZD582m)

USD/CNY

7.1100 (USD400m)

