There are a couple of large ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

All of which are for EUR/USD but their significance and relevance is only come into play in the aftermath of the US jobs report later in the day. Towards the downside, the pair has recently held close to 0.9900 so a strong set of numbers could see that level come back into play once again alongside the large expiries - at least before rolling off. Meanwhile, there are quite a few large layer of expiries towards the upside that could catch price action though the 26 August high at 1.0090 will be a notable resistance level to watch from a technical perspective.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.