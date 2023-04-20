EUR/USD

- 1.0870-85 (€1.6bn)

- 1.0895-00 (€1.1bn)

- 1.0920-25 (€1.9bn)

- 1.0975-80 (€948m)

- 1.1000-10 (€1.3bn)

- 1.1100 (€1.1bn)

USD/JPY

- 132.00-15 ($1.4bn)

- 134.30 ($738m)

GBP/USD

- 1/2350 (£865m)

USD/CAD

- 1.3290 ($550m)

- 1.3510 ($668m)

AUD/USD

- 0.6695-00 (A$1.2bn)

EUR/JPY

- 142.65-75 (€1.1bn)

There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

They are both for EUR/USD and are pretty much sandwiching the current spot price. As such, the ones near 1.0920-25 may limit any downside movement during the session ahead with the ones closer to 1.1000 set to put a lid on price action, alongside offers at the figure level, before rolling off later in the day.

