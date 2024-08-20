There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.1100 level. The pair also has a large set of expiries at 1.1000 but that should not factor much into play given the dollar weakness so far this week. As such, the ones at the 1.1100 level could help to keep a lid on price action before rolling off later in the day.

Besides that, there isn't much else to really take note of on the board even for the days ahead. It seems like markets are finally embracing the summer, at least for a few days.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.