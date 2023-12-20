There are a couple of expiries to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at 1.1000, which should keep a lid on price action as it coincides with key resistance as of late around the figure level on the daily chart.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at the 144.00 level. However, that doesn't offer much technical significance, if any at all. But it could keep price action more contained in the session ahead at least until the expiries roll off. That especially considering a quieter period expected as the trading year winds down.

And lastly, there is one for AUD/USD at 0.6790 but it is another one that doesn't really hold any technical significance. The pair has gained in each of the last five days amid more positive risk sentiment and that will continue to be the key driver still for this week.

